Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is warning speeding drivers that they’ve added extra patrols. On Sunday, one officer pulled over a driver who was going 72 mph in a 35 mile per hour zone.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is warning speeding drivers that they’ve added extra patrols. On Sunday, one officer pulled over a driver who was going 72 mph in a 35 mile per hour zone.
Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said speeding drivers have been a problem throughout the state since the coronavirus pandemic left roads wide open.
RELATED: Driver Caught Going 149 MPH On 6th Avenue In Lakewood