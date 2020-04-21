LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood Police are reminding drivers still on the roads for essential jobs that speed limits are still enforced, even with fewer drivers on the roads. They tweeted about a stop early Tuesday morning.
The driver who was stopped was going 149 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone along 6th Avenue, near Simms.
84 mph over the limit on a roadway in the middle of the day is almost unthinkable. It’s dangerous, reckless & an almost guaranteed way to lose your license & your insurance. We don’t know what else to say that either us, @csp_golden, @DenverPolice or our other partners have said.
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 21, 2020
Lakewood Police told CBS4 that the stop is a 12-point violation, and the driver in question could have his license suspended if he is convicted.