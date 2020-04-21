CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood Police are reminding drivers still on the roads for essential jobs that speed limits are still enforced, even with fewer drivers on the roads. They tweeted about a stop early Tuesday morning.

The driver who was stopped was going 149 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone along 6th Avenue, near Simms.

Lakewood Police told CBS4 that the stop is a 12-point violation, and the driver in question could have his license suspended if he is convicted.

