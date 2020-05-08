



– A Centennial restaurant has agreed to obey orders from the Tri-County Health Department after it was warned it faced possible legal action. The Water’s Edge Winery and Bistro near Arapahoe Road and University Boulevard had a message on its phone for those who called Friday.

“The Water’s Edge Winery and Bistro has been temporarily closed down by the unelected bureaucrats of Tri-County Health,” the recording said.

The health department had issued the following warning:

“You are hereby informed of potential legal actions which may be taken against you for failure to comply with orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.”

Health officials received reports the Water’s Edge was allowing people to eat at outdoor tables without proper social distancing. Owner Jennifer Hulan appeared in a fundraising video on Freedomfy.com and likened whoever turned her in to Nazis.

“So those Brown Shirts decided, he decided he was going to turn me in,” she said.

The host of the interview, Jon Caldara, interrupted with, “that’s a strong term.”

Some people came to the restaurant in support.

“They should be able to open up and I understand she has invested a lot of money into this place,” said Jim Eddelman.

When Jennifer Hulan arrived at the restaurant, she declined to comment to CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger about her comments or her predicament.

Water’s Edge is not the only restaurant that has opened during the coronavirus restrictions, either through confusion or a feeling of righteousness.

Karens’ Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Brewery in the small town of Calhan outside Colorado Springs was still open on Friday. The El Paso County Health Department said it was in the process of drawing up a cease and desist order.

Tacos Tijuana in Aurora is now only serving drive through or pick up. CBS 4’s Sallinger was served inside at a table in late April after receiving a tip that the restaurant was violating the state order. The owner claimed he was confused.

Now Water’s Edge has agreed to comply with the Tri-County Health Department order. It can be open for pick-ups and deliveries.