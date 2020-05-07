Comments
CALHAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in the small town of Calhan on Colorado’s Eastern Plains has opened to dine-in patrons in defiance of the current health orders due to the coronavirus outbreak. Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill is located in Calhan. The restaurant is serving food on paper plates, refills are given in paper cups and tables are 6 feet apart.
CALHAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in the small town of Calhan on Colorado’s Eastern Plains has opened to dine-in patrons in defiance of the current health orders due to the coronavirus outbreak. Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill is located in Calhan. The restaurant is serving food on paper plates, refills are given in paper cups and tables are 6 feet apart.
Karen Starr, the owner, says the decision was made to reopen not because of money but because her customers are like family, and she says they have the right to assemble.
“It’s not that we’re going against the governor. We’re going against our constitutional right to assemble,” Starr said.
Starr says she’s willing to accept any fines or even jail time that might result from her action.
El Paso County health officials have instructed Starr to keep their business limited to takeout and delivery orders only.