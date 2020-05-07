



– In a newsletter to parents Thursday, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said the district plans to start next school year on time in August. The district recently made the decision to cancel in-person summer school programs and all summer camps due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We looked at a variety of options before reaching this difficult decision, but it was clear in talking with health officials that we are not yet ready to bring students and educators together on our campuses and facilities in June and July,” Cordova stated in the newsletter.

RELATED: DPS Summer Camps Canceled, Other Programs To Be Held Remotely

Officials at DPS do not want to delay the start of next school year. Cordova said health experts strongly advised the district to begin the school year in August, because the warmer weather during that time may lower the likelihood of a spike in COVID-19 infection rates.

Cordova said schools will continue to operate differently when they reopen, including a combination of in-person school and remote learning.

“Exactly what that will look like is the work we need to do together, in concert with health officials, over the next two months,” Cordova stated.

DPS is also preparing to make schedule adjustments throughout the school year depending on how successful the state is at containing the virus. Officials are looking at options for health screenings, student transportation, masks and social distancing.

Starting next week, the district plans to send community surveys to students and families for their input on how schools can best meet their needs when they reopen in August. DPS is also in communication with union leadership and principals to discuss reopening plans for next year.

“The best plan we can put together for reopening schools is one that prioritizes health and wellness and is responsive to the needs of our students and families,” stated Cordova. “And that certainly means understanding the need for parents to be able to return to work and students to be able to attend school in person, as much as is safely possible.”

Denver Public Schools will follow their original calendar for the 2019-2020 school year. For most schools, the last day will be Friday, May 29.