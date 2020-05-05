Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced all summer programming will be remote. They added that all summer camps have been canceled.
School officials made the decisions in light of the coronavirus pandemic and in an effort to protect students, families and staff.
They say there will be no community use of DPS space in June or July.
- District camps will be canceled — including all Discovery Link and Enrichment Camps (@Isabella Bird, Steele & Skinner)
- Summer Academy will be held remotely.
- High school credit recovery will be held remotely.
- Sixth and Ninth-Grade Academies will be held remotely.
- Extended Year Services for Special Education will be held remotely.
- All summer professional learning (including June and July Leadership Weeks, New Educator Welcome Week and Universal) will be held remotely.
- Food services will continue grab-and-go distribution
On Tuesday morning an email was sent to parents saying the business team at DPS would begin processing full refunds for all summer payments, registration fees and tuition paid to date.
Wow – people are really making choices that benefit the children of Denver. I totally agree that our kids and families should see no friends and just be left to their own all summer. Who needs help from the government institutions you depend on to set guidance and lead the way. Instead just put the burden totally on the individual family. Great job DPS – amazing decision. Glad you were there to hold our hands as we phase in to the new normal… Oh wait