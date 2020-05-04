



– Everyone in Denver is required to wear a face mask in public starting Wednesday — and that includes all passengers, employees and visitors at Denver International Airport.

Passengers should wear their face coverings throughout the airport including during the TSA screening process. However, TSA recommends travelers be prepared to adjust their mask so that officers can visually confirm their identity during the checkpoint screening process.

Several airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face coverings and airport officials say others are likely to implement similar requirements. It is highly recommended that passengers review airlines requirements and safety measures before flying.

In addition to requiring masks, officials said the airport has implemented the following measures to help prevent the spread of the virus:

• Installed over 100 hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas

• Installed disinfecting wipe dispensers at each gate so passengers can wipe down their seat and tray upon boarding

• Regularly cleaning high-touch areas including restrooms, the train to the gates and gate holdrooms

• Disabled air hand dryers in the restrooms to reduce the spread of germs

• Installed floor tape to indicate a safe distance to stand at customer service booths and other areas of public interaction

• Reconfigured TSA security lines to provide more space between passengers and added signage to encourage passengers to social distance while in line

• TSA is installing plexiglass shields at screening podiums to allow for distance between officers and passengers and the same will be installed at other areas where there is public interaction

• Many restaurants are focusing on carry out options and others have spread out seating to accommodate for social distance

• Closed food court seating on all three concourses

For more information about DEN’s response to COVID-19 and operational impacts, visit www.flydenver.com/.

Denver’s mask requirement extends to anyone over the age of 3 who is outside their home and cannot maintain a safe distance from people.

