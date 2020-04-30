Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Despite the cloud cover for Colorado’s Front Range on Thursday, we did manage to break into the 80s in Denver on Thursday. We officially hit 81 degrees in Denver at Denver International Airport, making it our warmest day of the year so far. On Monday, we hit 79.
This marker won’t last for long, as we are approaching the summer months. We may hit 82 on Friday, so it could be very short lived! While we barely cracked the 80s, southeastern Colorado hit the low to mid 90s! It was very hot down there. Pueblo broke their daily record high of 93 degrees with a high of 94 degrees on Thursday. The southeast will spend another day in the 90s on Friday.
We cool off a little for the weekend, with highs in the 70s. There will be a chance for storms on Saturday as well.
