DENVER (CBS4) – The calendar says April 30 but it will feel more like June 30 along Colorado’s Front Range on Thursday. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins which is about 20 degrees above normal.
The record in Denver is 90 degrees which seems out of reach largely because of high clouds that will cover much of Colorado on Thursday. 90 degrees is also the hottest temperature ever recorded on any day in April in Denver.
Although 90s are not likely in the Denver metro area, they will be found across southern Colorado including 92 degrees for Pueblo and La Junta.
It’s a very warm finish to what has been very volatile month. Just two weeks ago the Denver area broke several cold weather records. And regardless how warm it gets on Thursday, the month will likely finish with a below normal average temperature.
Temperatures will not be as warm on Friday with highs in the lower 80s followed by a return to the 70s for the weekend. A chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also return this weekend with the better chance on Saturday. Severe weather is not likely but there is a “marginal” chance for a storm producing hail up to 1 inch and/or wind up to 60 mph.