WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect in Denver metro area until 8 p.m.
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live to discuss the Broncos 2020 draft class. 

DENVER (CBS4) – “I thought the Broncos did an excellent job filling a lot of positions of need,” said Ferguson.

“This has turned into an arms race in the AFC West, and if you don’t have receivers your definitely going to suffer.”

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos surprised a lot of people by drafting two receivers in the first two rounds, but Ferguson, a former safety, was a fan of the decision.

“I like what John Elway did. It’s about versatility in the NFL, so I’m glad they picked up KJ Hamler.”

RELATED: Elway & Fangio Pleased With 2020 Draft & Picks

The Broncos began their virtual off-season program on Monday, and will continue to meet virtually until the NFL allows teams to return to their respective practice facilities.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply