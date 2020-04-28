Comments
Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live to discuss the Broncos 2020 draft class.
DENVER (CBS4) – “I thought the Broncos did an excellent job filling a lot of positions of need,” said Ferguson.
“This has turned into an arms race in the AFC West, and if you don’t have receivers your definitely going to suffer.”
The Broncos surprised a lot of people by drafting two receivers in the first two rounds, but Ferguson, a former safety, was a fan of the decision.
“I like what John Elway did. It’s about versatility in the NFL, so I’m glad they picked up KJ Hamler.”
The Broncos began their virtual off-season program on Monday, and will continue to meet virtually until the NFL allows teams to return to their respective practice facilities.