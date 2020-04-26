



The 2020 NFL draft is in the books, and it’s obvious John Elway and Vic Fangio focused on given young quarterback Drew Lock more weapons. The Broncos took explosive receivers Jerry Jeudy from Alabama and K.J. Hamler from Penn State with their first two picks.

Then in the fourth round, Denver selected tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from Missouri. All three players have the potential to give Denver’s lackluster offense a serious dose of speed.

“To give us a chance to be successful and to give Drew the opportunity to be successful, we had to get some speed and talent on the offensive side,” said Elway. “We played good defense last year and will play good defense this year, but we had to pick things up on the offensive side and add that explosiveness and speed factor.”

Sounds like @Tyrie_1 & his family were hyped when he got “The Call.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ly5gtBWg05 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 26, 2020

As for this year’s virtual draft, Elway is a fan. There were many people around the league who thought the draft shouldn’t go on, but after it’s completion, Elway thought it was great and gave credit where it’s due.

“I think the credit goes to Commissioner Goodell and the fact that he was taking a lot of heat because there was a lot of people who wanted to push it back and didn’t want to stay at home and do this,” Elway said. “He pushed everybody out of their comfort zone and I think it came off great.”

Now the Broncos turn their attention to the offseason program which begins on Monday. The team will hold virtual meetings with all the players and won’t use the lack on in-person practice time as an excuse.

“We’re going to see how it goes but we’re going to be aggressive,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “We’re going to push the limits on this teaching situation because it’s critical for our offense and our quarterback and putting in a new offense. We’re going to make the most of it and I’m sure some of it will be trial and error and we’ll make adjustments as we go thru these next 3 weeks but I’m confident we’ll get the most out of it”

RELATED: Denver Broncos Wrap 2020 NFL Draft With More Ammunition For Drew Lock