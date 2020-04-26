JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 560 Fire burning northwest of Cheesman Reservoir in Jefferson County grew slightly from Saturday to 68 acres, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forest agency. A total of 18 firefighters are battling the fire, but have not contained it as of Sunday morning.
No structures are threatened, and evacuations have not been ordered.
Firefighters say smoke can be visible as the fire burns about three miles away from the reservoir.
“This is a good reminder that with the warmer/drier conditions it is very possible for a wildfire. PLEASE be extra careful as COVID precautions make it extra difficult for us to fight wildland fires,” Evergreen Fire Rescue posted on social media Saturday night.
Forest Service Road 560 remains the only road closed in the area.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the fire was accidentally caused by someone, but the U.S. Forest Service stated Sunday morning that the cause was undetermined and still under investigation.
