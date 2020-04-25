Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a woman found shot in her vehicle on Interstate 70 earlier this week died at the hospital on Saturday. Investigators say the case is now a homicide investigation.
Someone who works in the area called police after hearing a popping noise and saw a car pulled over near the Colorado Boulevard exit ramp.
Police arrived to find the woman injured, but alive. If you have any information you’re urged to call police or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.