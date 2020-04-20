Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A woman who had been shot was found in a car on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard early Monday morning.
Denver police say the call came in around 4:30 a.m. A person working in the area told dispatch he heard a popping noise and saw a car pulled over near the exit ramp.
Officers arrived to check it out and found the injured woman. She was taken to the hospital and is now in serious but stable condition.
Two lanes of westbound I-70 were closed during the investigation but have reopened.
Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting. If you have any information you’re urged to call police or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.