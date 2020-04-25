DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos selected linebacker Justin Strnad (pronounced stir-Nad) with their one and only pick in the 5th round. Strnad comes from Wake Forest University in North Carolina where he lead the Deamon Deacons in tackles back in 2018. He was off to a strong start last season before injuring his arm and having surgery on his torn right bicep.
He still managed double digit tackles in three of the seven games he played and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors. Strnad stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 235 lbs.
The Broncos turned to the offensive line just three picks later in the 6th round with the selection of Natane Muti, an offensive guard from Fresno State. Muti stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 315 lbs. Muti’s best attribute is his strength.
At the NFL combine, Muti bench pressed 225 lbs. 44 times. That’s the fourth-highest total in combine history at any position. Muti’s downside is that he only played in five games the past two seasons due to season-ending injuries. He ruptured an Achilles in 2018 and had a Lisfranc injury last year.
He was given a clean bill of health by doctors at this year’s NFL combine.
