By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos added another offensive weapon in the 4th round of the NFL Draft selecting former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He was teammates with current Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at Missouri, and the pair combined for 17 touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“Off the field we’re brothers, we get along great,” said Okwuegbunam of his relationship with Lock. “Being with him at Missouri, I felt like a lot of the times I was a guy he felt comfortable that he always had an open throw in me. I feel like all across the board that chemistry is there.”

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 20: Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam #81 of the Missouri Tigers falls into the end zone for a touchdown pass against the Memphis Tigers in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Okwuegbunam finished his Missouri career with 1,187 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Broncos have now selected a tight end in five of their last six drafts, and currently have eight tight ends on their roster.

