DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos added another offensive weapon in the 4th round of the NFL Draft selecting former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He was teammates with current Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at Missouri, and the pair combined for 17 touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Albert Okwuegbunam on why his connect with @DrewLock23 was so strong at Mizzou.#4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/YHmhmgVlLq
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 25, 2020
“Off the field we’re brothers, we get along great,” said Okwuegbunam of his relationship with Lock. “Being with him at Missouri, I felt like a lot of the times I was a guy he felt comfortable that he always had an open throw in me. I feel like all across the board that chemistry is there.”
🎞️Here are some touchdowns Drew Lock has already thrown to his "new" tight end Albert Okwuegbuman👀:
🔒🆗#BroncosCountry #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tzaYpZhje7
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) April 25, 2020
Okwuegbunam finished his Missouri career with 1,187 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Broncos have now selected a tight end in five of their last six drafts, and currently have eight tight ends on their roster.