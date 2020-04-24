Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The mysterious disappearance of a Colorado paramedic almost four years ago appears to be explained. The remains of Eric Pracht have been found in Lakewood on Green Mountain, according to the South Park Ambulance District. Pracht worked as a paramedic in Park County.
After an argument with some friends in July 2016, Pracht walked away from his Lakewood condo with no shoes on and no keys, and he was never heard from again. His family told CBS4 he had just landed his dream job working as a paramedic and was planning a wedding for the fall. They spent countless hours looking for answers, organizing searches, posting flyers, scouring over police reports and even reaching out to a psychic for direction.
“It is with great sadness that we report the death of Eric Pracht, the South Park Ambulance District wrote on Facebook.
Officials with the Lakewood Police Department said on Thursday they were investigating human remains that were found this week near a trail on Green Mountain, close to the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue. They said a handgun was found nearby.