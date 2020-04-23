Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating human remains that were found Thursday morning near a trail on Green Mountain.
A hiker found bones and called 911 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Lakewood Police went to a trail near the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue and determined the bones were human.
Detectives said the bones appear to have been at this site for” a significant amount of time.”
A handgun was found nearby but police say it’s too early to determine the cause of death.
The remains will be sent off for testing to determine exactly how old they are, and to possibly identify the person.