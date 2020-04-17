



Major League Baseball, like the rest of the professional sports leagues, is still trying to figure what its 2020 season will look like. However, unlike the other major leagues, the decision isn’t whether to resume the regular season or go straight to the playoffs. Instead, it is how to begin the season and end it in a reasonable time to allow for the playoffs to wrap up by the end of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic has the league considering a variety of options for starting up its season. For CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer, he isn’t sure that moving everybody to Arizona or back to their spring training complexes is feasible. Instead, he wants to see the league take a deep breath, let things play out and start the season when things have calmed down.

“The good news about baseball, you can just shrink the season. And so even if you start games in July, you can still play a good amount of games before the playoffs start,” said Spencer in an interview with CBS Local’s Katie Johnston. “That’s kind of where this lends itself is, let’s everybody take a breath. we’re gonna get to games. Let’s see how the rest of the country is reacting to the coronavirus in a month. Then we can make a more informed decision but I think they can still play games I think they can still play at home ballparks.”

Whenever the season starts, Rockies fans will be wondering what to expect from the hometown team. After back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018, the team took a step back last year falling to 71-91 and finishing fourth in the National League West. There was some offseason drama with star third baseman Nolan Arenado reportedly feuding with general manager Jeff Bridich. But, Arenado insists the two can co-exist.

There weren’t any significant additions made in free agency and heading into the year, the team was expected to be in the bottom tier of the division. But, Spencer points out, a shortened season with fewer games could be a positive for the Rockies.

“I actually think it would benefit them, you know obviously the biggest bugaboo for the Rockies has always been their pitching,” said Spencer. “They feel good about their rotation. At least the first, one through three. If you can get those guys, a shortened season, I think it could benefit them because their arms are fresh.”

The top three in the rotation of German Marquez, Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela looks solid. And there are promising options behind them in Peter Lambert and Jeff Hoffman along with Kyle Freeland. In the case of a shortened year the pitchers would in theory experience less wear and tear due to fewer games. Come time to start the season, Spencer believes it could be a benefit to the Rockies.