Colorado Rockies News


(CBS4) – While pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Tuesday for the Colorado Rockies, general manager Jeff Bridich offered no comment on his recent and very public feud with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Jeff Bridich

Jeff Bridich (credit: CBS)

“There’s no comment. I haven’t had any comment to this point, so we’ll move past that. Thanks. Next question,” said Bridich.

In January, after weeks of trade rumors, Bridich told the Denver Post that Arenado would not be traded.

Arenado then responded via Thomas Harding of MLB.com alleging disrespect from the Rockies organization.

Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Arenado later clarified his statements and said that he would not be discussing the situation further.

Tuesday was the first time Bridich has spoken publicly of the feud. Position players are set to report to spring training on Sunday and the first full squad workout will be on Monday.

