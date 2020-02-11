(CBS4) – While pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Tuesday for the Colorado Rockies, general manager Jeff Bridich offered no comment on his recent and very public feud with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
“There’s no comment. I haven’t had any comment to this point, so we’ll move past that. Thanks. Next question,” said Bridich.
I can think of 1,000,000 different ways Jeff Bridich could have handled this better.
When asked about his feud with Nolan Arenado:
"There's no comment. I haven't had any comment to this point, so we'll move past that. Thanks. Next question."#Rockies @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/zB43L9Qx0e
In January, after weeks of trade rumors, Bridich told the Denver Post that Arenado would not be traded.
Arenado then responded via Thomas Harding of MLB.com alleging disrespect from the Rockies organization.
Arenado later clarified his statements and said that he would not be discussing the situation further.
From Nolan Arenado to #Rockies fans: pic.twitter.com/dkcwiIBiAM
Tuesday was the first time Bridich has spoken publicly of the feud. Position players are set to report to spring training on Sunday and the first full squad workout will be on Monday.