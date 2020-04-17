



– For critical workers, the recommendation to wear masks while at work has now become mandatory. Friday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis issued an Executive Order requiring masks and in some circumstances, gloves to be worn by workers who interact with the public.

“This new executive order will require that the workers in critical business, and critical functions, like grocery store workers for example and staff at these senior care facilities who are going to work each day to protect our seniors, or our food supply or our roads. Where they interact with folks in close proximity, wear a mask. It could be a medical mask or a non-medical mask like this. They need to have a facial covering that covers their nose and mouth,” Polis said.

“This virus is so easy to catch,” said a health care worker in Douglas County named Diane.

She, like many other viewers who have contacted CBS4, has concerns after returning from necessary trips out.

“Some of the checkers are wearing masks and gloves, some aren’t,” she said.

Safeway told CBS4 in a statement, “Albertsons/Safeway associates are required to wear masks/face coverings. We have provided face masks for all of our associates in stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Our associates may also wear non-surgical masks, or clean homemade cloth face coverings such as bandanas.”

A spokesperson for Kroger said the Executive Order wouldn’t effect operations at City Market or King Soopers because face masks were already required by company policy.

When Diane heard that, she laughed, “Welp, they’re not. Take a drive down to the King Soopers on Lincoln and Jordan in Parker, Walmart is even worse.”

Polis said his office has heard from citizens concerned about the lack of masks at grocery stores.

“The customers themselves tell us and tell the local city and police and others if that’s not being followed,” Polis said. “First of all we want less risk for them, that’s a wonderful thing. But we also want to prevent the transmission that leads to spread from the rest of us.”

He’s hoping yet another Executive Order will flatten the curve and allow life after the virus to come sooner.

“The more people that wear masks at these critical work places, and when going about their necessary errands, the more lives will be saved. And it could be your life. The sooner we can get the economy growing again,” Polis said.

