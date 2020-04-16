PGA Tour Announces Revised Schedule Beginning June 8th, With Events Closed To FansThe PGA Tour announced its official return date as well as the revised schedule for the rest of 2020.

Malik Reed On Upcoming NFL Season: 'I Don't Think There Will Be Drop-off At All' In Level Of PlayWith organized team activities being pushed back and training facilities still closed, the NFL offseason is one of uncertainty. But, Broncos linebacker Malik Reed doesn't believe fans will see much of a drop-off in play.

Demaryius Thomas Open To Broncos ReunionDemaryius Thomas is open to returning to Denver and playing for the Broncos.

Bud Black Hints Dahl Could Take Over As Colorado Rockies Leadoff HitterDavid Dahl, should he start the season in the leadoff spot, would supplant Charlie Blackmon who’s been a staple at the top spot in the lineup since 2014.

CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.

Meet 3 New Players Who Just Signed With The CU BuffsBoyle announced the signing of three new players on Wednesday. Jeriah Horne, Jabari Walker and Tristan Da Silva all signed on the dotted line with the Buffs.