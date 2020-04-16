Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder has officially recorded its most snow ever in a season. The 11.6 inches of snow recorded in the city early Thursday pushed the total for the 2019-2020 season to at least 146.9 inches. The previous record, which existed for 111 years (from the 1908-1909 snow season) was 142.9 inches.
The spring storm that is currently hitting Colorado’s Front Range will bring an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow for Boulder and most areas west of Interstate 25 on Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect in Boulder until 6 p.m. Read Ashton Altieri’s complete forecast.