DENVER (CBS4) – A potent spring storm will cause snow through most of the day on Thursday with many areas seeing 2 to 5 inches of additional snow during the day. Higher amounts are expected in the northern foothills.

As of sunrise on Thursday, most of the Denver metro area was measuring 2-6 inches of snow on the ground. Other areas had seen far more, including in the Boulder and Fort Collins areas.

The 8.8 inches being reported in Boulder is significant because it would be enough snow to break the seasonal record in Boulder. That record currently belongs to the 1908-1908 snow season when 142.9 inches was measured. Prior to this current storm, the total this season was 134.3 inches. So as long as the storm system is at least 8.6 inches in Boulder, this season will be a new record in the city.

Additional snowfall for most areas along and west of I-25 will be 2 to 5 inches on Thursday. Amounts will be less to the east while the northern foothills including Black Hawk, Nederland, Ward, and Estes Park should see 4-8 inches of additional snow during the day on Thursday.

Most mountain areas above 10,000 feet will also see 4-8 inches of additional snowfall on Thursday.

In terms of alerts, a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. on Thurswday while a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until the same time for the Boulder and Fort Collins areas.

Temperatures will be below normal statewide with most of the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins area staying in the 20s all day. It will not be as chilly on the Western Slope but still below normal with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Drier weather will return on Friday along with plenty of sunshine. The stage is set for a significant warmup but the snow the ground and the melting process will likely keep temperatures below their potential. Therefore most of the Front Range will be stuck in the 40s before more substantial warming starts over the weekend.