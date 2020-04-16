



– More people applied for unemployment benefits in Colorado last week than compared to all of last year. In the past week, more than 100,000 people sought help across the state.

That means more than 200,000 people have applied for unemployment in Colorado since the stay-at-home order was enacted.

The State of Colorado is trying to update its systems to provide the benefits afforded to those who are unemployed. That includes contract employees. Some who fall into that category cannot apply or receive that money yet.

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced there were 104,217 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 11. That is over 55,000 more than the week prior (week ending April 4).

The state said they are working to update their system to make sure it is working correctly and that those people who are having trouble should be able to apply very soon.

“Part one is to take the claim, but we wanted to make sure when we are taking the claim that we were able to also determine eligibility for the benefit and pay the benefit. And so, yes, I think we believe we have that guidance now and they are in a final stage of programming and in a testing phase now,” said Cher Haavind with the Colorado Department of Labor.

Self-employed workers will be able to apply for money they may have missed out on, which will be retroactive to include March.

You can file a claim online at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim.