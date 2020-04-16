DENVER (CBS4) — The stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus means many Coloradans have lost their jobs. Some are struggling to put food on the table. On Thursday, the Montbello Organizing Committee (MOC) handed out groceries to help those in need.
The committee was giving away meals before the COVID-19 crisis, but they’re seeing an increased need now. They tell CBS4 they were serving about 150 people at each distribution in January and February. As soon as March hit, they saw more than 1,000 people in need.
They say they don’t see the need slowing down anytime soon and they’re happy to be able to help provide these basic needs.
“We’re working on building a grocery store. So this is something near and dear to our hearts that we’re going to continue to fight for,” said Kiera Jackson, the Montbello Organizing Committee Project Manager.
At the distribution on Thursday, committee members loaded cars with canned goods, dairy products, dry cereal, and fruit in the Montbello High School parking lot. It started at 9 a.m. and continued until they ran out of food.
They plan to have another event in two weeks.
MOC also accepts donations of food – drop offs of non-perishable food can be done at Academy 360 (12000 E 47th Ave) and monetary donations are accepted via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MontbelloOrg/