



– Students all across the country are adjusting to remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Having the entire family working and learning under one roof can be stressful.

“Give yourself grace,” said Ariel Smith, the Co-Founder of Transform Education Now, “You’re not going to get things right on the first try and that’s ok. We’re all learning together.”

Transform Education Now works with students and their families in Denver to make sure they have the resources they need to continue their education at home. One of the biggest challenges families are facing is establishing relationships with teachers.

“This is the first time students and families have worked so closely with their teachers on a daily bases,” Smith explained.

While adapting to this new challenge is not easy, it’s important to set goals and schedules.

“It’s good to have expectations and outcomes,” Smith explained, “at the end of the day, we still measure and monitor how much progress our students are making towards the next grade level.”

However, it’s also important for families to find the joy in learning.

“Learning is supposed to be fun, and if what you’re doing isn’t fun, then don’t do it the way it’s being presented,” Smith said, “parents have the power right now to decide what their child’s joy in learning feels like.”

There are a ton of different online programs being offered right now to keep your child excited about learning. Smith suggested families take part in Project: Create.

With schools being closed, students lose a safe place to interact. Smith recommends parents help their children find safe and supervised places online to socialize, whether it’s a Zoom call or FaceTime with their friends.

Transform Education Now hosts weekly zoom calls, where parents can learn more about the online platforms schools are using and get help setting schedules for students. TEN also has a group for parents to share information about what’s working or not working for their families.

LINK: Transform Education Now