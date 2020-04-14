Calling all Colorado students!
Beginning April 14, 2020 and continuing for six weeks, DSST Public Schools is excited to create two weekly STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) focused challenges in partnership with leading Denver institutions to provide all Denver metro area students with creative and fun learning opportunities to supplement their new online learning environments.
LINK: To learn more and to submit your entry go to info.dsstpublicschools.org/project-create
Each Wednesday, CBS4 Denver will announce the challenge on CBS4 News at Noon and 5 p.m. All Colorado students in elementary grades (K-5), middle school (6-8) and high school (9-12) will be invited to submit a project by 8 a.m. the following Monday. A group of judges will then determine a winner – who will awarded the week’s prize and be highlighted by DSST Public Schools and CBS4.