STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Steamboat arrested three people for failing to comply with the stay at home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis. It all started when the men were invited over to a friend’s house.
That friend’s roommate asked them to leave and eventually called police when they stayed put.
Police arrived and arrested them after they continued to refuse to leave.
The men, Ryan Albert, 26, Travis Pettit, 34, Joseph Thompson, 28, have been released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court in June.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.