DENVER (CBS4) – The coldest major city in the country Tuesday morning was Denver. The city broke it’s third cold weather record since Monday morning when the temperature plummeted to 11 degrees early Tuesday morning. That’s more than 20 degrees below normal for a mid-April morning.
Denver also set two record temperatures on Monday when the day started with 15 degrees (the previous record low was 17 in 1933) and finished with high temperature of only 25 degrees (the previous record low maximum was 27 also in 1933).
It was also bitterly cold elsewhere around Colorado Tuesday morning with single digits and teens for most of the state. Some areas dropped below zero including Leadville at 10,151 feet where the morning low temperature was -6 degrees.
The unprecedented cold for this time of year is being caused by a very large low pressure system stuck over Minnesota. The counter-clockwise flow around the low is dragging cold air from northern Canada directly into the Rocky Mountain region. This pattern will continue through Friday.
Another winter-like storm will also move into Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday causing an excellent chance for snow in the mountains and good chance for snow in the Denver metro area as well. As of early Tuesday, it looks like 1-3 inches of accumulation for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.