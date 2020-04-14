DENVER (CBS4) – A prolonged snow event combined with record April cold delivered several inches of light, fluffy snow to Colorado’s Front Range. Many places recorded a foot or more of the white stuff. The following is a list of snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service.
18.2″ – 1 mile NNW of Boulder
17.8″ – 1 mile W of Aspen Springs (Gilpin County)
17.7″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder
17.6″ – 2 miles SSW of Boulder
17″ – Pinecliffe
16.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Boulder
15.9″ – 1 mile NW of Pinewood Springs
15.5″ – 1 mile NW of Genesee
15.2″ – 1 mile N of Sunshine (Boulder County)
15.2″ – 1 mile SE of Boulder
15″ – 5 miles NW of Campion (Larimer County)
14.5″ – 2 miles E of Sunshine (Boulder County)
14.1″ – 3 miles NW of Louisville
14″ – 4 miles NE of Nederland
13.3″ – 1 mile SW of Westminster
12.8″ – 2 miles SW of Golden
12.7″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl
12.5″ – 4 miles W of Pinewood Springs
11.5″ – Lyons
11.5″ – 2 miles NNW of Marshall
11.5″ – Meeker Park (Boulder County)
11.5″ – 2 miles SSE of Kittredge
11.3″ – Lafayette
11.3″ – 2 miles N of Boulder
11.1″ – 4 miles W of La Salle (Weld County)
11″ – 1 mile S of Crescent Village (Jefferson County)
11″ – 3 miles E of Buckhorn Mountain
10.8″ – 2 miles SE of Breckenridge
10.8″ – East of Conifer
10.5″ – 2 miles N of Northglenn
10.2″ – 4 miles WSW of Berthoud
10.1″ – 2 miles NE of Rollinsville
10″ – Longmont
9.9″ – 3 miles NW of Lafayette
9.8″ – 1 mile NW of Niwot
9.8″ – 2 miles WNW of Erie
9.6″ – 2 miles W of Louisville
9.3″ – 5 miles E of Jamestown
9″ – 4 miles NW of Hardin (Weld County)
8.9″ – Campion
8.9″ – Coal Creek Canyon
8.9″ – Wah Keeney Park (Jefferson County)
8.5″ – 2 miles W of Loveland
8.2″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
8.1″ – 5 miles ESE of Air Force Academy
8″ – 1 mile W of Firestone
8″ – 2 miles E of Estes Park
7.3″ – 1 mile NW of Broomfield
7.3″ – 3 miles ENE of Manitou Springs
7″ – 7 miles ENE of Monument
7″ – 1 mile S of Evergreen
7″ – 2 miles WSW of Colorado Springs
7″ – 7 miles ENE of Monement
6.5″ – 2 miles NNE of Estes Park
6.4″ – 1 mile S of Wheat Ridge
6.3″ – 1 mile E of Hygiene
6″ – 1 mile NW of Ponderosa Park
6″ – 1 mile SW of Wetmore
6″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland
6″ – 1 mile NNE of Silverthorne
6″ – 2 miles N of Black Forest
6.2″ – 2 miles W of Littleton
6.2″ – 1 mile E of Greeley
5.9″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale
5.5″ – 1 mile NW of Castle Pines
5.5″ – Lakewood
5.5″ – SW Lone Tree
5.5″ – 2 miles NNE of Monument
5.5″ – 3 miles WNW Fairplay
5.5″ – Sedalia
5″ – 2 miles SW of Centennial
4.5″ – Thornton
4″ – 3 miles S of Castle Pines
4.1″ – 3 miles NW of Fort Collins
3.2″ – 3 miles NW of Parker
3″ – 3 miles W of Windsor
2.8″ – 1 mile E of Edgewater
2.8″ – 4 miles NNE of Timnath
1″ – Denver International Airport
0.5″ – Wellington