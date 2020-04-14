CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snow, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Weather, Front Range Snow Totals, Snow Totals, Snowstorm

DENVER (CBS4) – A prolonged snow event combined with record April cold delivered several inches of light, fluffy snow to Colorado’s Front Range. Many places recorded a foot or more of the white stuff. The following is a list of snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service.

Just shy of 10 inches of new snow was measured by CBS4 Weather Watcher Pam Bostwick in Littleton.

18.2″ – 1 mile NNW of Boulder
17.8″ – 1 mile W of Aspen Springs (Gilpin County)
17.7″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder
17.6″ – 2 miles SSW of Boulder
17″ – Pinecliffe
16.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Boulder
15.9″ – 1 mile NW of Pinewood Springs
15.5″ – 1 mile NW of Genesee
15.2″ – 1 mile N of Sunshine (Boulder County)
15.2″ – 1 mile SE of Boulder
15″ – 5 miles NW of Campion (Larimer County)
14.5″ – 2 miles E of Sunshine (Boulder County)
14.1″ – 3 miles NW of Louisville
14″ – 4 miles NE of Nederland
13.3″ – 1 mile SW of Westminster
12.8″ – 2 miles SW of Golden
12.7″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl
12.5″ – 4 miles W of Pinewood Springs
11.5″ – Lyons
11.5″ – 2 miles NNW of Marshall
11.5″ – Meeker Park (Boulder County)
11.5″ – 2 miles SSE of Kittredge
11.3″ – Lafayette
11.3″ – 2 miles N of Boulder
11.1″ – 4 miles W of La Salle (Weld County)
11″ – 1 mile S of Crescent Village (Jefferson County)
11″ – 3 miles E of Buckhorn Mountain
10.8″ – 2 miles SE of Breckenridge
10.8″ – East of Conifer
10.5″ – 2 miles N of Northglenn
10.2″ – 4 miles WSW of Berthoud
10.1″ – 2 miles NE of Rollinsville
10″ – Longmont
9.9″ – 3 miles NW of Lafayette
9.8″ – 1 mile NW of Niwot
9.8″ – 2 miles WNW of Erie
9.6″ – 2 miles W of Louisville
9.3″ – 5 miles E of Jamestown
9″ – 4 miles NW of Hardin (Weld County)
8.9″ – Campion
8.9″ – Coal Creek Canyon
8.9″ – Wah Keeney Park (Jefferson County)
8.5″ – 2 miles W of Loveland
8.2″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
8.1″ – 5 miles ESE of Air Force Academy
8″ – 1 mile W of Firestone
8″ – 2 miles E of Estes Park
7.3″ – 1 mile NW of Broomfield
7.3″ – 3 miles ENE of Manitou Springs
7″ – 7 miles ENE of Monument
7″ – 1 mile S of Evergreen
7″ – 2 miles WSW of Colorado Springs
7″ – 7 miles ENE of Monement
6.5″ – 2 miles NNE of Estes Park
6.4″ – 1 mile S of Wheat Ridge
6.3″ – 1 mile E of Hygiene
6″ – 1 mile NW of Ponderosa Park
6″ – 1 mile SW of Wetmore
6″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland
6″ – 1 mile NNE of Silverthorne
6″ – 2 miles N of Black Forest
6.2″ – 2 miles W of Littleton
6.2″ – 1 mile E of Greeley
5.9″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale
5.5″ – 1 mile NW of Castle Pines
5.5″ – Lakewood
5.5″ – SW Lone Tree
5.5″ – 2 miles NNE of Monument
5.5″ – 3 miles WNW Fairplay
5.5″ – Sedalia
5″ – 2 miles SW of Centennial
4.5″ – Thornton
4″ – 3 miles S of Castle Pines
4.1″ – 3 miles NW of Fort Collins
3.2″ – 3 miles NW of Parker
3″ – 3 miles W of Windsor
2.8″ – 1 mile E of Edgewater
2.8″ – 4 miles NNE of Timnath
1″ – Denver International Airport
0.5″ – Wellington

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply