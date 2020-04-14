



In a matter of weeks, the statewide stay at home order is set to expire. State officials are preparing for what that might look like.

“As we work toward reopening our economy it’s likely the virus will increase again. It’s decreasing now which is great, but we can’t stay closed forever,” Gov. Jared Polis said on Tuesday.

State health officials say right now the number of COVID-19 cases is leveling off, but they anticipate another spike sometime around May.

“What we are working closely with the modeling team on now is you know, what it looks like in, after the state at home order is lifted. We know we need to implement a variety of strategies to control transmission in the state. And it is quite possible that, you know, with those strategies in place, but not a stay at home order that we could see increasing transmission again in the future.”

Which is why Colorado the governor and Army Corps of Engineers is moving forward on construction of several emergency facilities.

That would make 500 to 600 beds available at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, another 400 to 500 at The Ranch in Loveland and dozens more on the Western Slope.

“Having this capacity in place is what gives us the confidence we need to be able to allow people to earn a livelihood and go back to work and act in a more normal way,” the governor said.

Even with the right preparation the governor says to expect a much longer wait to get back to the “old normal.”

“We are not going to get back to that normal of large stadiums, large events, large concerts, bars for many many many months probably not until there’s a vaccine,” Polis said.

“Given that every state in the country has declared a state of emergency in the face of this pandemic, the state believes FEMA and the federal government should cover the cost of these medical shelters. Currently, under the federal law (the Stafford Act) states are required to pay 25% of costs. Gov. Polis, along with governors across the country, has signed onto a letter urging FEMA and the federal government to cover 100% of the cost. The governor knows it is critical that Colorado is prepared for the worst-case scenario.”

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado