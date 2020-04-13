



– A young entrepreneur in the Vail Valley is helping local companies stay in business and underserved kids protect themselves in this time of pandemic.

“It has rocked our daily life,” Tom Bull told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

When the coronavirus struck the Vail Valley, the season abruptly ended for Bull, a ski instructor, and left him feeling helpless.

“I was trying to figure out a way that I could give back and help the community,” he said.

RELATED: Help Coloradans In Need During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Bull already had a fledgling online mountain clothing business called For Good Apparel. His model is you buy/we give.

“My goal is to help people,” he explained.

Starting out the plan was for each face mask sold, one would go to a nonprofit called SOS Outreach that offers underserved children outdoor experiences. But with COVID-19 things changed.

“All of our worlds got flipped upside down,” Bull said.

So he pivoted. Bull started selling hats made by the local company, Ski Town All Stars.

He uses the proceeds to buy hand sanitizer from Stoneyard Distillery in Gypsum. He donates the sanitizer to help workers at the post office, the market and more.

And Bull moved up his face mask donations, dropping off 150 to SOS Outreach for kids in need to wear now, as recommended by health experts.

On the website you’ll notice Bull has discounted the face masks by 20%, just while the CDC guidelines are in effect. But doing good will be the goal of For Good forever.

LINK: www.forgoodapparel.com