Help Colorado Now

Find out how you can help at-risk individuals across our state get through the COVID-19 crisis at https://covrn.com/.

Denver Public Schools Foundation – Food Security Fund

Help DPS fulfill the food security needs of Denver families and students by making a donation at https://dpsfoundation.org/foodsecurityfund/.

Food Bank of the Rockies

Support Food Bank of the Rockies and their critical emergency food distribution services. Make a donation or sign up to volunteer at https://www.foodbankrockies.org/.

Denver Foundation – Critical Needs Fund

Help mobilize resources to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in Metro Denver. Learn more at http://www.denverfoundation.org/Community/Impact-Areas/Critical-Needs.

SCFD

Find out how you can support our cherished local arts and cultural institutions. Find a list of organizations in your county by going to www.SCFD.org.

CBCA Resources to Support the Arts During Coronavirus

Support the creative sector and ensure that the arts remain a part of our lives. Find a list of resources at https://cbca.org/2020/03/resources-to-support-the-arts-during-coronavirus/.

Mile High United Way

Nonprofits impacted by COVID are in need of financial support and volunteers. At this time, nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness, both large and small, have identified a number of immediate and long-term needs. Learn more by going to https://unitedwaydenver.org/covid-relief/.

Community First Foundation

There are over 2,600 nonprofits fundraising on ColoradoGives.org and they need our support today more than ever. Learn more at https://www.coloradogives.org.

Vitalant – Blood Donors Needed

Due to canceled blood drives, Vitalant is in urgent need of blood donations.

https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx

Denver Metro Emergency Food Network

Denver Food Rescue, Bondadosa, Focus Points Family Resource Center and Lost City have partnered to deliver free, prepared meals to homebound families and elderly individuals in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Help get meals to those in need by donating here – https://www.denverdelivered.com/

Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America will continue to deliver meals to homebound seniors to ensure they maintain access to nutritional food through their Meals on Wheels program. Through the City Harvest program, VOA needs help sorting and packing boxes of food. To see how you can support VOA’s efforts go to https://www.voacolorado.org/coronavirus

Denver Rescue Mission

Denver Rescue Mission will continue providing meals, shelter and long-term programs to men, women and families. Mission staff will pivot duties in order to ensure all guests and participants needs are met. You can help support their work by making a donation at

www.DenverRescueMission.org

Denver Zoo – Emergency Support Fund

You can help the Denver Zoo continue their expert animal care during the current closure by making a donation to their Emergency Support Fund. Learn more by going to https://www.denverzoo.org/emergency-fund/.

