DENVER (CBS4) – CBSN Denver is partnering with the Colorado Council of Churches to livestream the 73rd annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The service will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which is in place until April 26.
The Easter Sunrise Service will be pre-recorded with religious messages and song from different locations in Colorado.
The message this year will be delivered by Reverend Dr. Miguel De La Torre, an ordained Southern Baptist preacher and professor at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. Several other worship leaders and musical performers will be featured, as well.
“We can still all take part, it’s just going to feel a little different this year,” anchor Karen Leigh said on Friday’s CBS4 News at 10 broadcast.
You can watch the virtual service starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 on CBSN Denver.
Weather conditions on Sunday would likely have led to a cancellation of the event this year, had it taken place in person.
See a photo gallery of the 2019 service at Red Rocks.
