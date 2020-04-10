Comments
(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe seems happy in his new role as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
The longtime Bronco said in a recent interview he contemplated asking John Elway for a trade prior to the 2019 trade deadline, and one of the places on his list was Baltimore.
“I was going to go up and ask John Elway for a trade, and I decided against it because I wanted to show loyalty,” said Wolfe.
“I’m extremely happy,” added Wolfe on his decision to sign with the Ravens in free agency.
“Everything happens for a reason. When things are supposed to happen, they do, and I always felt like I would fit into (Baltimore) really well.”
Wolfe was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and played 113 games (playoffs and regular season) for Denver.