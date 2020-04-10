CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe seems happy in his new role as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Derek Wolfe of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a play in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 27, 2019.

Derek Wolfe at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2019. (credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The longtime Bronco said in a recent interview he contemplated asking John Elway for a trade prior to the 2019 trade deadline, and one of the places on his list was Baltimore.

“I was going to go up and ask John Elway for a trade, and I decided against it because I wanted to show loyalty,” said Wolfe.

Derek Wolfe

Derek Wolfe (credit: CBS)

“I’m extremely happy,” added Wolfe on his decision to sign with the Ravens in free agency.

“Everything happens for a reason. When things are supposed to happen, they do, and I always felt like I would fit into (Baltimore) really well.”

Wolfe was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and played 113 games (playoffs and regular season) for Denver.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply