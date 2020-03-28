Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos are keeping one member of their defensive line, but losing another. Shelby Harris is returning to Denver on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million and a possible $725,000 in incentives.
In 2019, Harris posted a career high six sacks; third-best on the team. Harris also recorded career bests in tackles and passes defended in 2019.
Derek Wolfe is heading east, signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth $6 million. Wolfe was the third longest-tenured player on the Broncos defense – only Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller have been on the team longer. Wolfe posted a career-best seven sacks in 2019.