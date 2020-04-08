DENVER (CBS4) – With social distancing in mind, many families across Colorado opted for a virtual Passover this year instead of the normal large gatherings that mark the special occasion.
“I had originally planned to have a Seder dinner for 48 people,” said Cindy Friedland. “I cleaned the house and I did the table and I have everything all prepared. For me it’s the same, I prepared the Haggadah and what part is going to be where.”
But there was one big difference this year at Cindy’s house. Instead of several tables hosting a few dozen people, it was just Cindy’s husband, step-daughter and a laptop with family members from all over the country.
“Tradition is that you all get together, as a family, it’s really all about family and getting together reading the Haggadah and getting together,” Friedland said.
“I think it’s still great we can interact through Zoom,” said Friedland’s step-daughter Allie Lupiba.
Family members and friends from California, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Maine all joined a video conference call and took turns reading. Friedland still made a feast and passed out portions to her parents who also live in Denver and other friends.
“We were doing it, this is Passover. No matter what you would never miss Passover,” she said.
