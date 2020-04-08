



– Gov. Jared Polis talked about the significance of coronavirus and staying at home during the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays. Wednesday afterrnoon, Polis talked about getting spiritual fulfillment while staying isolated.

He said that it’s important to observe those events that are important to you even though those festivities may look a little different than years past.

“We’ll do our best and that’s what is important,” said Polis. “What so many faith leaders are doing is providing services online.”

There are now 5,429 positive cases in Colorado, although the actual number is more than likely far greater. The number of deaths reported jumped to 190 on Wednesday, up from 150 on Monday.

Polis talked about what is allowed and what is not allowed for religious gatherings in the state.

Passover begins Wednesday evening. Easter is Sunday. Ramadan begins in a couple of weeks.

Polis introduced Rev. Amanda Henderson of Interfaith Alliance with her message of staying home during Holy Week in order to stay safe.

“Churches, synagogues and mosques have adapted in this time,” said Henderson. “Even though we are practicing social distancing, we are in this together.”

Polis said those who do not practice a form of organized religion often celebrate this time of year with spring traditions.

He also talked about the Boettcher Foundation and its commitment to research for COVID-19.

Polis thanked the 10,000 volunteers who have signed up at Help Colorado Now for the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis said that the stay at home order does not apply to those who may be at risk for abuse.

“If you are suffering from domestic abuse, you should leave your home. No one should feel unsafe if you should have to leave your home,” said Polis.