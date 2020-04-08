



– Last year Denver reached 70 degrees on Easter. This year is promising to be more than 30 degrees colder with a good chance for snow.

Easter of course falls on a different date year. It’s the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox (the first day of spring). So because the date can vary by several weeks, it makes weather comparisons for the holiday somewhat complicated.

Still, this upcoming Sunday is expected to be no warmer than 36 degrees in Denver and while the morning low temperatures will likely hover around 24 degrees for a average temperature of 30 degrees. The last time the average was that cold on Easter was 37 years ago when the high was 38 and the low was 21 on April 3, 1983.

In terms of snow, it’s still too soon to forecast exactly how much will accumulate in the Denver area but snow seems likely this year. The last time measurable snow occurred on Easter Sunday was in 2016 when 2 inches accumulated. Prior to that it was 2004 when there was 1 inch in Denver. Before 2004, it had been 19 years since there was measurable snow on Easter.

Because of COVID-19, all organized Easter Sunrise services have been canceled in Colorado for 2020 including the annual service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The event usually attracts 11,000 people which exceeds the official capacity of Red Rocks by capacity by about 1,500 people.