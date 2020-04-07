Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The “Book of Mormon” canceled its national tour on Tuesday. That includes the planned Denver stop for later this summer.
The tour played for 360 weeks and more than seven years on the road. The decision to cancel the tour comes after many dates were canceled in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.
So far, the DCPA has canceled six productions, more than 500 classes and programs, 19 rental events, and two fundraisers. Choir Boy, Improvised Shakespeare, Mean Girls, The SpongeBob Musical, and Until the Flood have all been canceled.
Box Office hours are strictly limited due to staff reductions. Ticketholders will get an email with the options available to them and are strongly urged to complete transactions via emails or online.