Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Center For Performing Arts is canceling a total of five shows, 523 educational classes and school programs, 19 rental events and two fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. DCPA officials say the cancellations are expected to result in a deficit of millions of dollars. Because of that, DCPA is cutting its staffing costs by 50% — a move that will impact every single employee.
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Center For Performing Arts is canceling a total of five shows, 523 educational classes and school programs, 19 rental events and two fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. DCPA officials say the cancellations are expected to result in a deficit of millions of dollars. Because of that, DCPA is cutting its staffing costs by 50% — a move that will impact every single employee.
The following shows have been canceled:
- Choir Boy
- Improvised Shakespeare
- Mean Girls
- The SpongeBob Musical
- Until the Flood
“In proportion to programming cuts, we must reduce our staffing costs by more than 50% through a combination of layoffs, unpaid leave, reduced hours, salary reductions and other benefit reductions,” officials said in a statement released Thursday. “While drastic, our goal is to make smart decisions now in order to recover from our deficit and be set up for a full lineup of programming in our 2021/22 season.”