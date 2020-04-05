Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say two males carjacked a female at knifepoint Sunday morning. Officers responded to a 7-Eleven at Pierce Street and Mississippi Avenue at around 7 a.m.
No one was hurt, and both of the suspects got away; one in the vehicle and the second possibly on a motorcycle.
The stolen vehicle is described as a green Honda Element with Colorado license plate BOM140
Police did not release descriptions of the suspects.
You’re asked to call 911 if you see the vehicle. Police ask that you not approach it.