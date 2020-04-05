Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles escaped the Mountview Youth Services Center on Saturday night. The center is near Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285.
The two suspects, 17-year-olds Emilio Dominguez and Eduardo Ruelas, were caught Sunday morning after a police pursuit into Denver.
Deputies say one staff member at the center was attacked and sent to the hospital.
Dominguez previously escaped from the same facility in May of 2019 with another juvenile. They dangled sheets from a window.
Details about why the teenagers were detained at the center were not released.
According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the center supports the “Next Step program for youth who have returned to secure committed care due to unsafe behaviors and increased risk while in the community either in a non-secure placement or on juvenile parole.”