BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder County resident in their 90s died from coronavirus (COVID-19). They are the third death related to COVID-19 in the county.
The resident, however, is the first person who lived in a long-term care facility to pass away.
“While no visitors have been permitted at long-term care facilities since March 13, we urge anyone coming into these communities for work or to deliver needed items to wear a mask, perform excellent hand hygiene, and stay away if they are ill,” said Gina Bare, Boulder County Public Health COVID response infection control branch manager.
Boulder County Health says they are in contact with Boulder Valley School District and the St. Vrain Valley School District regarding remote learning for the remainder of the year.
In a letter to families and staff dated April 3, BVSD does not say they have in fact extended remote learning for the rest of the school year.
Denver Public Schools and many others in the Denver metro area announced they will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated COVID-19 statistics on Saturday afternoon:
4,565 cases*
875 hospitalized
54 counties
23,900 people tested
126 deaths
30 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado