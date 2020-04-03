



– Denver Public Schools is one of many districts that have decided to keep schools closed for the remainder of the year. DPS officials discussed the plans for remote learning during a news conference Friday afternoon.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova spoke about the impact this change will have on students and families, and assured them the district will support them during this challenging time.

Cordova acknowledged that not all families have the same tools available.

“We know there’s very different access to technology and the internet,” Cordova stated. She said the district has already handed out 37,000 devices, and has ordered 10,000 more, along with thousands of hot spots. The district is also working with families who need internet service.

As for attendance, Cordova said teachers will try out taking attendance the first week. Cordova said it is not for punitive measures, and they are not hoping to get perfect attendance, but to make sure they’re engaged with all students. When students are not engaged, the district will reach out to families to see what support they need. Cordova said teachers will be checking in with parents on a regular basis.

“Two months of school is a long time and we want to make sure we’re engaging in meaningful learning activities,” she added.

Cordova said the district is will be more flexible about grading during this time. She said DPS is working on guidelines for assignments and grading that will look “a lot more like pass/fail” than letter grades.

Cordova also wanted to reassure everyone there will be opportunities for students to celebrate their achievements and milestones this spring.

“For our seniors, in particular, we want to make sure we do everything we can to make this spring special and reschedule ceremonies for commencement when we’re able to have groups convene together,” Cordova said.

Cordova also emphasized the need for kindness and self care during this time.

“For all of us, balancing work, family and school in many cases, every one at the same time, under the same roof, means we need to treat each other with care, with compassion, with patience and flexibility,” she said.

“We here in Team DPS are in this together… We’re here to help each other along the way. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your teachers, to school leaders, to me.”

The following schools all announced that they will not have in-person learning for the rest of the current school year:

Brighton 27J

Adams 12 Five Star

Adams 14

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek School District

Clear Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Englewood School District

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton School District

Mapleton School District

Sheridan School District

Westminster School District

This week Gov. Jared Polis ordered all schools in Colorado closed to in-person learning through April 30.