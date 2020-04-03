EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A sealed arrest affidavit for murder suspect Letecia Stauch was leaked on social media Thursday night. CBS4 has confirmed the document’s authenticity with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Stauch was arrested on March 2 for the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. The boy’s remains were found on March 18 in a suitcase under a Florida overpass.
Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27, setting off weeks of searches organized by federal and local police agencies and members of the community. Investigators said Stauch’s story “dramatically changed multiple times” over the following days.
According to the 32-page affidavit, investigators believe Gannon was killed in his bedroom on the afternoon of Jan. 27. Investigators found blood evidence on Gannon’s mattress, carpet and walls.
The affidavit states Letecia drove Gannon’s body to an area off of Highway 105 in southern Douglas County. The Metro Crime Lab determined blood found in a particleboard located in that area was a DNA match for Gannon.
Blood was also found in Letecia’s car. The affidavit does not explain how Gannon’s body was moved to Florida.
Gannon did not attend school on Jan. 27. Investigators said Letecia told her employer that she would not be at work that day because her stepdad was killed after being hit by a car.
Days after Gannon disappeared, Letecia defended her innocence in an interview with Colorado Springs television station KKTV. She said she requested an attorney while being questioned by sheriff’s investigators and insisted she would never do anything to harm the boy.
Letecia’s 17-year-old daughter has refused to speak with investigators. The affidavit states Letecia asked her daughter to buy carpet cleaner, trash bags and baking soda. Investigators said these items were likely used to clean up the murder scene.
Letecia faces several charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence. The murder charge could carry a sentence of life in prison without parole.