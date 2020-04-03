Coronavirus Outbreak: Colorado's Tourism Industry Takes Hit“The tourism industry is a really important one -- it employees about 174,000 jobs across the state,” officials with the Colorado Tourism Office said.

CBS4 News at 10:00 p.m.While many landlords across the state are trying find ways to ease the burden of rent, more and more tenants are coming forward to say they need more help.

Innovation Response Team Finds Creative Solutions To Common Problems During Coronavirus PandemicMore than 200 volunteers are working to help Colorado find unique solutions to common problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Orders Appliance Factory To CloseOfficials in Denver have issued an order to vacate for the Appliance Factory located at 1045 Zuni Street. On Thursday night, the doors to the business were chained shut for not complying with the city’s stay-at-home order.

Coronavirus In Colorado: Hundreds Of Workers Not Showing Up To JBS Meat Packing PlantHundreds of workers are staying home each day from their jobs at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley, after reports of positive tests for coronavirus on some employees.

Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From TaiwanFor some of the medical supplies Colorado needs, Gov. Polis and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner are going straight to the source. Political specialist Shaun Boyd shows us how connections are giving Colorado the upper hand.

