THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A family that was missing has been found in California, at the Mexican border. Police started investigating after the family did not return home on Monday, leaving behind their 5-year-old child.
Investigators said Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng told their 5-year-old that they were going to the grocery store Monday with their 2-year-old daughter, but they never came home. Later that evening, relatives found the 5-year-old outside the home in the 4000 block of East 130th Way. The relatives notified police Tuesday night after they were not able to reach the parents.
Thornton police searched the family’s home Wednesday night and found an illegal marijuana grow inside, but no sign of the family. Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng were last seen driving a 2008 grey Toyota Highlander with Colorado license 231-REZ.
The family was found safe and unharmed, police said Friday night.
It’s still not clear why they left without their 5-year-old child. Thornton police said they could face abandonment charges — and charges related to the illegal marijuana grow.
The investigation is on-going.