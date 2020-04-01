DENVER (CBS4) — Here’s a statistic to show the impact of coronavirus on the nation: The number of people going through the security checkpoints at Denver International Airport was down 90% from the same week last year. DIA is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States.
During the week of March 22-28, just 43,408 people passed through the checkpoints. Compare that to 447,633 people passing through during the same time period last year. Those numbers include employees but not connecting passengers.
Because of the lower volume, the airport is closing one of its three checkpoints. Starting Wednesday at 9 p.m., the North TSA Checkpoint will close. The South Checkpoint, located near the Westin hotel, will remain open 24 hours a day and the A Bridge Checkpoint will operate as normal from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The airport has added signage to encourage passengers to practice social distancing.
DEN is experiencing many operational impacts due to COVID-19 — including reduced hours for concessions. For more information about operational changes at DEN, visit www.flydenver.com/traveler_services/covid-19
