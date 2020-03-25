Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, these two might require an infinite number.
The first shows the parking lots at Denver International Airport on March 7, before the true scope of the coronavirus outbreak hit.
The second is from March 24. You can see just how empty those lots are now.
Maxar Technologies using the took the satellite pictures. When it sent them to the CBS4 newsroom, it commented that the rental parking lots are the opposite, with large increases of cars in the main rental lots as well as in new parking auxiliary areas.
Copter4 also recorded video of the large numbers of planes parked at DIA as airlines ground planes because of the huge drop in the number of fliers.