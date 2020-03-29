BRECKENRIDGE (CBS4) — A local woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after a moose stomped her in a Peak Seven neighborhood.
According to local wildlife managers two bull moose spent most of the day in a yard, that evening the moose were still there when the unidentified woman came out of a home and tried to “guide the moose away” so some other people could leave the area.
The young bull moose turned on the woman, knocking her down and trampling her. She suffered broken bones in the attack.
Because the moose showed aggression, the animal was euthanized following the attack.
Parks and Wildlife is still investigating the incident and it’s not clear if the woman will face any charges for approaching the animal.
